Timberland Regional Library going “fine free” in 2020
The Timberland Regional Library has announced that they are going fine free in 2020.
At the Board of Trustees meeting this week, a policy was presented that would eliminate certain fines for patrons.
Discussion on the policy pointed to people possibly avoiding the libraries due to an overdue book and losing out on the asset.
Corby Varness, the Grays Harbor County Representative to the board spoke saying that these fines may prevent people from using the services.
In a release, TRL states that fines will be removed as of January 1, 2020 with additional details on the policy to come in the next few weeks.