Timberland Bank donates $6000 to NeighborWorks Grays Harbor

A $6,000 donation from Timberland Bank will help local residents work through housing and credit issues.

NeighborWorks of Grays Harbor announced that they received the $6,000 check from Timberland and the funds will directly impact our community.

“This generous gift from Timberland Bank will help support the housing and counseling activities that are not funded through our HUD Housing Counseling Program,” said Dave Murnen, executive director of NeighborWorks of Grays Harbor.

According to NeighborWorks, the check was presented to Murnen by Mike Sand, president and CEO of Timberland Bank, who has served on the NeighborWorks Board of Directors since 1989.

“We are always looking for donations to support this very important resource of clear, neutral advice for anyone needing help on housing and credit issues,” said Murnen. “There is no charge for this service because Timberland and other lending partners realize how important this is to financial health and community stability.”

NeighborWorks added that since they were established on the Harbor in 1981 they have served the county by providing housing counseling, home remodel funding, construction oversight and quality affordable rentals.

“In the last fiscal year alone, we have directly made or facilitated more than $5.5 million in loans, helped facilitate 39 first-time home buyer mortgages, conducted more than 400 housing counseling session, and have overseen 60 construction projects including rehabs and heat pump installations throughout Grays Harbor County,” Murnen said.

As a non-profit organization, NeighborWorks of Grays Harbor is always grateful to receive tax-deductible donations that help strengthen the community one house at a time, Murnen said.