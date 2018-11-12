Thrift City #9

While we have featured a lot of female models for Aberdeen Thrift City clothing, it’s important not to forget that the store has clothing for all people.

All items seen here were purchased from Thrift City.

In addition to these items, a number of suit jackets, dress shirts, pants, shoes, t-shirts, and more have been purchased over the past few years at the store and worn on a regular basis.

Men’s clothing at the store may be less than the women’s or children’s clothing, but they fall under the same sales as all clothes.

Whether you need something for work, a job interview, a weekend working on the house, or just day-to-day wear, Thrift City has it.

Thrift City Stores opened for business in 2008 and the local store on B Street in Aberdeen has been a regular stop for many local shoppers.

Discounts are available each day of the week, with;

50% off every Thursday

50% off all merchandise each Monday and Thursday, and 50-75% off merchandise on other days of the week.

We have teamed up with Thrift City to highlight some of the items from the local store.

Follow all our Thrift City outfit and furniture finds athttps://www.kxro.com/category/thriftcity/