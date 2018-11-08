Thrift City #8

Halloween is over and, whether some people like it or not, Christmas planning is on the minds of many people.

Aberdeen Thrift City has begun to bring out their Christmas Trees for local families to get prepared for holiday decorations in their homes.

While you may not place the trees until after Thanksgiving, there are plenty of options to get these decorative trees ready.

The majority of trees at the Aberdeen store have led lights already attached, and many have already been purchased. Get your tree before they are purchased by someone else!

The trees, and all items in the store, are 50% off Mondays and Thursdays.

Thrift City Stores opened for business in 2008 and the local store on B Street in Aberdeen has been a regular stop for many local shoppers.

Discounts are available each day of the week, with;

50% off all merchandise each Monday and Thursday, and 50-75% off merchandise on other days of the week.

We have teamed up with Thrift City to highlight some of the items from the local store.

