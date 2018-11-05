Thrift City #7

Thrift City Aberdeen has deals on clothing, furniture, homegoods, and a number of other items each day of the week. On Monday & Thursday the entire store is 50% off. If you purchase any items during the week, you can get 50% the entire store again on Saturday. If you spend more than $25 during the week, you get 75% off clothing on Sunday!

We went to Thrift City during the week and earned our 75% off coupon, purchasing this outfit on Sunday for only $9.25!

Item Regular Cost Cost at 50% Off Cost at 75% Off Jacket $14.99 $7.50 $3.75 T-shirt $2.99 $1.50 $0.75 Pants $8.99 $5.50 $2.25 Heels $9.99 $5.00 $2.50 Total $36.96 $18.50 $9.25

All of these items can be purchased at Thrift City, with new clothing added each day.

Aberdeen Thrift City and their Tacoma store feature 100,000+ items from clothing to home supplies such as furniture and art.

Thrift City Stores opened for business in 2008 and the local store on B Street in Aberdeen has been a regular stop for many local shoppers.

Discounts are available each day of the week, with;

50% off all merchandise each Monday and Thursday, and 50-75% off merchandise on other days of the week.

