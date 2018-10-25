Thrift City #4

The rain has returned, but that doesn’t mean you can’t buy outdoor furniture! Get this outdoor seating now before the rains really begin to fall and be prepared for the sky to clear.

This loveseat for your deck is only $24.99, but purchased on their Everything 50% Sale on a Thursday, the addition is only $12.50.



This jacket is versatile and can be used with dress slacks, also available at Thrift City, or some jeans. Add in a pair of heels to accentuate it all and complete the outfit.

All of these items can be purchased at Thrift City, with new clothing added each day.

You could easily put together an entire ensemble for less than $10.

Aberdeen Thrift City and their Tacoma store feature 100,000+ items from clothing to home supplies such as furniture and art.

Thrift City Stores opened for business in 2008 and the local store on B Street in Aberdeen has been a regular stop for many local shoppers.

Discounts are available each day of the week, with;

50% off every Thursday

50% off all merchandise each Monday, and 50-75% off merchandise on other days of the week.

We have teamed up with Thrift City to highlight some of the items from the local store.

If you would like to be featured in this ongoing photo blog, email kyle@kxro.com. We will purchase the items, you can be the model and keep any items used.