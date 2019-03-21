Thrift City #32: Spring (Weather) Forward
Spring weather gave us a peek, and will be returning soon.

Use this opportunity as clouds hover Grays Harbor to pick up a springtime outfit at Aberdeen Thrift City.

We found this romper at Thrift City for $3.99 and couldn’t hold off until today to make use of the weather.

If we had waited for their weekly Thursday or Monday 50% off sale, we would have only spent $1.50.

 

Discounts are available each day of the week at Aberdeen Thrift City, with;

50% off every Monday & Thursday

50% off all merchandise each Monday and Thursday, and 50-75% off merchandise on other days of the week.

Tuesday is Senior Discount day. 50% off for seniors on Tuesdays.
Wednesday 30% off all day
Friday 50%-75% off colored tags
Bring in your receipt from your weekday purchase on Saturday and get 50% off your purchase!
Spend $20 or more than back on Sunday with your receipt and get 75% off clothing.

We have teamed up with Thrift City to highlight some of the items from the local store.

Follow all our Thrift City outfit and furniture finds at https://www.kxro.com/category/thriftcity/

If you would like to be featured in this ongoing photo blog, email kyle@kxro.com. We will purchase the items, you can be the model and keep any items used.

 

