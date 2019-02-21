Thrift City #27: Vintage is the New Modern
By KXRO News
|
Feb 21, 2019 @ 10:14 AM

If you go vintage shopping, why not consider a vintage look?

 

 

Pair these bibs with ankle boots for an update on an older style. Plus get all these items for 50% on Mondays or Thursdays.

Discounts are available each day of the week at Aberdeen Thrift City, with;

50% off every Monday & Thursday

50% off all merchandise each Monday and Thursday, and 50-75% off merchandise on other days of the week.

Tuesday is Senior Discount day. 50% off for seniors on Tuesdays.
Wednesday 30% off all day
Friday 50%-75% off colored tags
Bring in your receipt from your weekday purchase on Saturday and get 50% off your purchase!
Spend $20 or more than back on Sunday with your receipt and get 75% off clothing.

We have teamed up with Thrift City to highlight some of the items from the local store.

Follow all our Thrift City outfit and furniture finds at https://www.kxro.com/category/thriftcity/

If you would like to be featured in this ongoing photo blog, email kyle@kxro.com. We will purchase the items, you can be the model and keep any items used.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Thrift City #26: Reupholstering with a Purpose Thrift City 25: 25 Degrees Thrift City #24: Valentine’s Day Thrift City #23: Spring Cleaning=Spring Storing Thrift City #22: Table Talk Thrift City #22: Business Very Casual
Comments