Thrift City #22: Business Very Casual

A suit jacket doesn’t always have to be only for business. Pair a sharp jacket with some trendy jeans and blaze your own trail.

We found this Dolce & Gabbana jacket for only $2.99 and the Abercrombie & Fitch jeans for $3.29, but at 50% off that means $3.14 for the pair!

Match the jacket to a simple print, either dress shirt or tshirt.