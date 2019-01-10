Thrift City #21: Re-purposing Old Furniture

An entertainment center like this might not fit your current TV set, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still useful.

This type of furniture is a thing of the past, but think of all the other uses. Convert this entertainment center into a bar, storage for the kids room, or whatever your mind can think of!

GiggleBerry Creations posted a tutorial to turn an entertainment center into a play kitchen for the kids. – LINK

Tutorials and ideas can be found everywhere online to turn that old piece of furniture into a new showcase of a room.

You can pick up this piece for 50% today!