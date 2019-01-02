Thrift City #19: New bed to start the New Year

New Year, new you starts with a good night’s rest. Sleeping well doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg when you need a new bed or frame.
At $169.00 normally, this bed and frame is only $85 today.
Discounts are available each day of the week at Aberdeen Thrift City, with;
50% off every Monday & Thursday
50% off all merchandise each Monday and Thursday, and 50-75% off merchandise on other days of the week.
Tuesday is Senior Discount day. 50% off for seniors on Tuesdays.
Wednesday 30% off all day
Friday 50%-75% off colored tags
Bring in your receipt from your weekday purchase on Saturday and get 50% off your purchase!
Spend $20 or more than back on Sunday with your receipt and get 75% off clothing.
We have teamed up with Thrift City to highlight some of the items from the local store.
Follow all our Thrift City outfit and furniture finds at https://www.kxro.com/category/thriftcity/
If you would like to be featured in this ongoing photo blog, email kyle@kxro.com. We will purchase the items, you can be the model and keep any items used.