Thrift City #18: Children’s Jackets
By KXRO News
|
Dec 17, 2018 @ 11:25 AM

December locally is always filled with stormy weather, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get outside.

These boys caught a break in the rain to play outside now that school is out but, given that Grays Harbor can turn from overcast to rain in a minute, jackets were a precaution.

 

Instead of using their school jackets during the break, they used their jackets purchased from Aberdeen Thrift City. The Adidas 4t was bought $2.00 and the fleece-lined zip up was only $5.

 

Discounts are available each day of the week, with;

50% off every Monday & Thursday

50% off all merchandise each Monday and Thursday, and 50-75% off merchandise on other days of the week.

Tuesday is Senior Discount day. 50% off for seniors on Tuesdays.
Wednesday 30% off all day
Friday 50%-75% off colored tags
Bring in your receipt from your weekday purchase on Saturday and get 50% off your purchase!
Spend $20 or more than back on Sunday with your receipt and get 75% off clothing.

We have teamed up with Thrift City to highlight some of the items from the local store.

Follow all our Thrift City outfit and furniture finds at https://www.kxro.com/category/thriftcity/

If you would like to be featured in this ongoing photo blog, email kyle@kxro.com. We will purchase the items, you can be the model and keep any items used.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

High Wind Warning for the Coast GHC Golf finish first as team at Suncadia No school strike as union contract expires and negotiations continue Celebration of Life for Lindsey Baum on Saturday DUI driver goes up embankment outside Cosmopolis Who are the top businesses in Grays Harbor? Top non-profit?
Comments