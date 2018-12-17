Thrift City #18: Children’s Jackets

December locally is always filled with stormy weather, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get outside.
These boys caught a break in the rain to play outside now that school is out but, given that Grays Harbor can turn from overcast to rain in a minute, jackets were a precaution.
Instead of using their school jackets during the break, they used their jackets purchased from Aberdeen Thrift City. The Adidas 4t was bought $2.00 and the fleece-lined zip up was only $5.
Discounts are available each day of the week, with;
50% off every Monday & Thursday
50% off all merchandise each Monday and Thursday, and 50-75% off merchandise on other days of the week.
We have teamed up with Thrift City to highlight some of the items from the local store.
Follow all our Thrift City outfit and furniture finds at https://www.kxro.com/category/thriftcity/