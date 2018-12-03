Thrift City #14: Colder Weather Wear

Temperatures will be in the 40s this week, with overnight lows in the 20s. If you aren’t wearing sweaters already, it may be time to start thinking about them. Michelle found this sweater at Aberdeen Thrift City for 50% off, purchasing it for only $1.99 and the pants for only $5.99.

Discounts are available each day of the week, with;

50% off every Monday & Thursday

50-75% off merchandise on other days of the week.

Tuesday is Senior Discount day. 50% off for seniors on Tuesdays.

Wednesday 30% off all day

Friday 50%-75% off colored tags

Bring in your receipt from your weekday purchase on Saturday and get 50% off your purchase!

Spend $20 or more than back on Sunday with your receipt and get 75% off clothing.

We have teamed up with Thrift City to highlight some of the items from the local store.

