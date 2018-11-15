Thrift City #10

Where did you purchase your current furniture?

How much of it is that “Assemble Yourself” particle board that will not hold up over the years?

Were you aware that Thrift City in Aberdeen adds new inventory each day to their furniture section, and these items leave the store almost just as fast?

Whether you need a new kitchen table before Thanksgiving

A new trendy table for your bedroom

Storage for your closet or garage

Or just something nice to add to your kitchen

Aberdeen Thrift City has it all, or at least they did on Wednesday. You can never tell if items will last, so stop by today.





Discounts are available each day of the week, with;

50% off every Thursday

50% off all merchandise each Monday and Thursday, and 50-75% off merchandise on other days of the week.

We have teamed up with Thrift City to highlight some of the items from the local store.

Follow all our Thrift City outfit and furniture finds athttps://www.kxro.com/category/thriftcity/