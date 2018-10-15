Thrift City #1

Thrift City offers clothing for children and adults, offering thousands of options to put together an outfit at low prices.

This shirt was purchased in the Men’s section for $1, and accented with a pair of high-waisted jeans to create an outfit at a low price.

Aberdeen Thrift City and their Tacoma store feature 100,000+ items from clothing to home supplies such as furniture and art.

Thrift City Stores opened for business in 2008 and the local store on B Street in Aberdeen has been a regular stop for many local shoppers.

Discounts are available each day of the week, with;

50% off every Monday

50% off all merchandise each Thursday, and 50-75% off merchandise on other days of the week.

We have teamed up with Thrift City to highlight some of the items from the local store.

If you would like to be featured in this ongoing photo blog, email kyle@kxro.com. We will purchase the items, you can be the model and keep any items used.