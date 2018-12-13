Three weather advisories for the Grays Harbor area

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch, a High Wind Watch, and a High Surf Advisory for our area.

According to the weather service, the Flood Watch continues through this afternoon for a portion of northwest Washington, including Grays Harbor, Clallam, and Jefferson counties.



They say that heavy rain will continue on the Olympic Peninsula which will drive area rivers up substantially.

The High Wind Watch is in effect from Friday morning through late Friday afternoon and winds of 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected.



The weather service says to be prepared for snapped tree branches and downed trees along with local power outages due to the storm.

The High Surf Advisory, which is in effect from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. tomorrow, is expected to affect Westport, Ocean Shores, Taholah, and La Push.



According to the weather service, waves will build to around 20 to 25 feet and could cause dangerous beach conditions and localized beach erosion.