Three day razor clam dig approved for this weekend
Long Beach, WA – Razor clam diggers can return to Long Beach for a three-day opening beginning Sept. 27.
State shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) approved the dig on morning low tides after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat.
The upcoming dig is for the following dates and morning low tides:
- Sept. 27, Friday, 5:52 a.m. -0.9, Long Beach only
- Sept. 28, Saturday, 6:36 a.m. -0.8, Long Beach only
- Sept. 29, Sunday, 7:19 am -0.6, Long Beach only
No digging is allowed after noon for these late September digs where low tide occurs in the morning.
“We know people have been looking forward to digging razor clams, and based on our surveys, we expect some great digging on Long Beach,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager.
There will be terrific razor clam digging on the other coastal beaches in the months ahead as well, added Ayres. For a list of proposed razor clam digs on Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks beaches through December, please see: https://wdfw.wa.gov/news/wdfw-announces-additional-tentative-razor-clam-digs-through-december. Final approval of the tentatively scheduled openings in October, November and December will depend on whether results of marine toxin tests show the clams are safe to eat.
“Razor clam digs are a major source of livelihood for coastal communities, bringing out hundreds of thousands of tourists each year to enjoy all we have to offer, including terrific nature, food, entertainment and fun on the beach for the whole family,” said Andi Day, Executive Director at Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau. “We value and appreciate WDFW’s work to manage this terrific resource for our communities.”
All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2019-20 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.
Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.
