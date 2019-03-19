Three arrested for distributing methamphetamine in South Bend

A woman and two teens were arrested for distributing methamphetamine in South Bend.

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office reports that following a search warrant on a home on Quincy Street in South Bend, approximately 5 blocks from South Bend Elementary, 3 people were arrested on drug charges.

They say that the warrant was the result of a two month long narcotics investigation conducted by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.

43-year-old Amanda R. Williams, and 18-year old Karson C. Isaksen were arrested at the scene when the warrant was served, and 18-year-old Tegan A. Tipler was arrested outside the residence later.

During the search, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and digital scales commonly used to weigh drugs were found.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO they made controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Williams, Isaksen and Tipler from the home.

They say that it appears that the 18 year olds were distributing the methamphetamine at the request of Williams.

Williams was transported to the Pacific County Jail and booked on 4 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. She is being held on $ 75,000.00 bail.

Karson Isaksen was transported to the Pacific County Jail and booked on 1 count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon. He is being held on $ 50,000.00 bail.

Teagan Tipler was later arrested and transported to the Pacific County Jail and booked for Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He is being held on a $ 10,000.00 bail.