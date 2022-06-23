Three arrested and drugs seized

Aberdeen, WA – Three men were arrested and multiple types of drugs were seized over the weekend.
The Aberdeen Police Department posted that on Sunday officers contacted three subjects at a local motel parking lot.
Police say the three men had outstanding warrants for their arrest and were taken into custody.
They say that one of the men was found to be in possession of fentanyl pills, heroin, and methamphetamine.
According to Aberdeen Police, the three were associated with a vehicle and K9 Officer Slater deployed K9 Zero to sniff the exterior of the vehicle.
They say that K9 Zero positively alerted to the presence of narcotic odor coming from the vehicle and it was seized, pending a search warrant.
Police say that upon serving the search warrant, officers located drug paraphernalia, a scale, and 924 fentanyl pills.