Three arrested after kidnapping and assault in Ocean Shores

Three men were arrested after a man was beaten and kept against his will.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that their office along with the Ocean Shores Police Department and the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force completed a kidnapping and assault investigation.

They say a 46 year old Ocean Shores man, a 25 year old Ocean Shores man, and a 38 year old Hoquiam man are now in custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, the three suspects confronted the victim, a 27 year old man, at one of the suspect’s residence in Ocean Shores on July 6.

The suspects believed the victim stole illegal drugs from them and they confronted him about the missing drugs.

The sheriff’s office says the victim denied stealing anything from them and the suspects started beating the victim using a wooden stick and a firearm.

They say one of the suspects pointed the gun at the victim several times, threatening to kill him.

The men were able to stop the victim from escaping and then they tied him to a chair and continued to assault him, trying to get him to confess to stealing the drugs.

Police say the victim’s life was threatened several times and he was stabbed in the shoulder with a knife in an attempt to make him confess.

The victim was able to escape when the men tried to move him to a different location and he ran to a nearby house.

The homeowner took the man to the hospital and the victim filed a police report.

A search warrant was served at the location of the assault and on a vehicle driven by one of the suspects.

The sheriff’s office says detectives recovered evidence including what is believed to be the victim’s blood, a pistol, knives, a wooden stick, and a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, and cash.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, Ocean Shores Police Department, Grays Harbor Drug Task Force, and the Aberdeen Police Department coordinated efforts to arrest all 3 suspects who participated in the kidnapping and assault.