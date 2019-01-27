Three arrested after a shooting in Aberdeen

Three men were arrested after a shooting in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that at about 4:10 a.m. Sunday Morning, officers were dispatched to a report of two subjects shot in the area of the 1000 block of Ash Street in Aberdeen.

They say that Aberdeen Officers arrived and found a 21 year old Hoquiam woman and a 26 year old Hoquiam man who had been shot in the backyard of a residence at that location.

According to police, while Aberdeen Officers investigated the scene, Hoquiam Police Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle as it drove west on Cherry Street in Hoquiam.

Hoquiam Officers attempted to stop the car and a subject fled the vehicle on foot.

Police say a K9 from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office responded along with a Cosmopolis Police Officer and additional Sheriff’s Deputies.

A 39 year old Hoquiam man, a 29 year old Aberdeen man, and a 34 year old Aberdeen man were all arrested for investigation of Robbery 1st Degree.

The shooting victims were treated at the scene by Aberdeen Fire Department Paramedics and transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that Aberdeen Detectives processed the suspect vehicle and are currently processing the crime scene and residence for evidence.

A Washington State Patrol narcotics police K9 assisted Aberdeen Detectives in their evidence searches.