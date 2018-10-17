Thompson seat on Port Commission opening for applications

The Port of Grays Harbor will be replacing their 2nd Commissioner in 4 months.

In a release, the Port announced that they will be appointing a new District 2 Commissioner in November.

The unexpected appointment comes following the death of Commissioner Jack Thompson’s earlier this month.

Thompson had joined the Port Commission in 1994 and was serving his 5th term on District 2, representing Aberdeen and the South Beach

In July, former Commissioner Chuck Caldwell stepped down from his seat at the Port. This is a combined 40 years of experience on the Commission lost within 3 months.

Applications for the position will be accepted October 29 – November 9, 2018

Anyone applying must be a registered voter in Grays Harbor County District 2. This features Aberdeen and the South Beach.

Following the deadline, Commissioners Stan Pinnick and Phil Papac will select candidates to be put into public interviews on November 26th, with appointment on November 27 at 3 p.m.

The appointment will last until the next regular Port election in November 2019 when any candidate interested can run for the position. The winner of that election will serve out the unexpired term for the District 2 position through December 31, 2023.

Applications will be accepted October 29 – November 9, 2018, via email, district2commission@portgrays.org, or by delivery to either the Port’s main office located at 111 S. Wooding Street, Aberdeen, WA 98520 or at the Westport Marina’s main office located at 326 Lamb Street, Westport, WA 98595. Qualifying applicants must be a registered voter in Grays Harbor County District 2. Completed applications, along with proof of residency from the Grays Harbor County Auditor’s Office and proof of voter registration, are due no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, November 9, 2018. An optional Orientation of Port facilities, properties and operations will be offered at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 7th at the Port’s main office for interested candidates.

Following the application deadline, an executive session will be held at the end of the regularly scheduled Commission Meeting on Tuesday November 13, 2018 to review District 2 candidate qualifications. The meeting will then resume to select the individuals to be interviewed at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 26th during a Special Commission Meeting. Following the public interviews on November 26th, the Port Commission will adjourn into executive session – no decision will be made.

On Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at 3 p.m. another Special Meeting will be held to discuss the merits of the candidates in public session and vote on the candidate to be appointed. The appointment lasts until the next regular Port election in November 2019, at which time anyone seeking to run for the position will have to stand for election. The winner of the November 2019 election will serve out the unexpired term for the District 2 position through December 31, 2023.

The full appointment procedures and schedule are available on the Port’s website, portofgraysharbor.com, at the Port’s main office and Westport Marina office. The application will be available at all locations on October 29th. For more information or questions, please contact Mike Folkers, Director of Finance and Administration, 360-533-9504 or mfolkers@portgrays.org, or Public Affairs Manager Kayla Dunlap, 360-533-9590 or kdunlap@portgrays.org.

*UPDATED* This story previously featured an image of the Commissioners with Jack Thompson blurred out. This was intended to show the seat was empty, but we did not want to black his image out. Our intent was not received as such and many people felt it was disrespectful. We apologize to anyone who felt this way and we have updated the story to reflect the concerns and not dishonor Commissioner Thompson or his legacy.