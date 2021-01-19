Third COVID-19 Related Incarcerated Death at Stafford Creek
The Department of Corrections announced that on Saturday, January 16, Stafford Creek Corrections Center saw the third death of an incarcerated individual.
According to a release, the man passed away at a community healthcare facility due to COVID-19.
The individual’s next of kin and/or attorney has been provided notification of the individual’s passing.
“The Washington Department of Corrections offers its condolences to the family and friends of the decedent and remains committed to continue science-based health practices and following the established COVID-19 screening, testing and infection control guidelines as the Department works to contain and mitigate any spread of the virus.”
As a result of the growing number of COVID-19 positive cases and the associated quarantined cases that go with them, on December 5, 2020 the facility initiated restricted movement due to COVID-19, to limit the potential exposure of COVID-19 to the institution’s incarcerated population.
As of January 15, Stafford Creek Corrections Center has had 661 COVID-19 cases in the last 30 days among the incarcerated population.
In total, there have been 1,035 confirmed cases at the facility.
As of December 31, 2020, Stafford Creek Corrections Center has a total capacity for 1,942 individuals and a current population of 1,830.
This means that over 56% of the population has caught COVID-19.
“The health and safety of staff and those sentenced to the Department’s custody remains the Department’s top priority. The Department remains committed to mitigating, containing and ceasing any spread of COVID-19.”