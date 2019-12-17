Thinning proposed on the Lower West Fork Humptulips Watershed
The Forest Service is beginning analysis of the proposed Humptulips Thinning project and asking for public input.
The proposal would commercially thin up to 70 acres In Grays Harbor within the Olympic National Forest on the Lower West Fork Humptulips Watershed and conduct a number of other restoration activities which may include weed treatments, snag creation, leaving course wood or slash piles for wildlife, or planting shrubs.
In addition to these projects, a culvert at mile post 0.22 of Forest Road 2204000 would be replaced to improve fish passage.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, there is a need to improve conditions for increased habitat diversity in second growth stands that were clear cut 70 years ago.
Based on the current condition of these second growth stands, they say that there is a need for the management of the forest.
The USFS says that if left untreated, it would take many years for natural disturbances and natural competition to create the patchiness and tree structure that many wildlife species depend on.
Thinning would occur within three areas on the watershed.
Currently the work is expected to begin in 2020 and may require up to five years to complete.
Comments are being accepted until January 30, 2020.
An electronic comment form is available on the project webpage at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56389.
In the upper right hand corner click on “Comment on Project” or under “Get Connected‘.
Written comments should be submitted to the Deciding Official Dean Millett, through Deborah Kill, Project Lead, at;
Olympic National Forest Supervisor‘s Office
1835 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Suite A
Olympia, WA 98512
If you have questions about the project or would like to provide verbal comments contact Deborah Kill by phone 360–956–2375, or by email at deborah.kill@usda.gov .
Comments received in response to this initial request, including names, addresses, and any other information provided with the comments, will become part of the public record.