There is a new mobile app for Aberdeen

The Downtown Aberdeen Association (DAA) announced that they are looking for people to test out the mobile app featuring Aberdeen through DISTRX, available now.

The app states about Downtown Aberdeen;

“We’ve got the Pacific’s sandy beaches, the Olympic’s lush forests, bustling port cities bordered by peaceful farm country, and coastal getaways aplenty. All within a few hours of Seattle and Portland!”

The DAA said in their announcement that the new app is available to the public and they are asking local businesses who would like to be included in the online directory to sign up through the app and confirm details.

The app covers businesses, organizations, churches, services, bands, artists, tours, attractions, events and more who are physically located in Aberdeen. They added that at this time they are not able to add home businesses.

The app is free to use. There is no cost to businesses or to the public to create an account.

The app is available due to Aberdeen being part of the Main Street Association.

According to DAA, in the future they may offer contests, but at this time they encourage anyone to tell local businesses that they found them while using the app.

Users can “Like” a business, or find details on hours, links to websites and social media, or contact information.

While the app features extensive information for numerous local businesses, and businesses outside the area, many are listed on the map but have not input any details.

You can download the app from the Google or Apple app stores.