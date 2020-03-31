The Washington Tourism Alliance Launches showWAlove.com
Submitted by Washington Tourism Alliance The Washington Tourism Alliance (WTA) today launched showWAlove.com, a new online program to help support local Washington businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. Data from national tourism research firm Tourism Economics estimates that 4.6 million U.S. travel industry jobs may be lost by May 31 – roughly 40 percent of all […]
