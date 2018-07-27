The Pioneer Park tennis courts are being removed

The City of Aberdeen Parks & Recreation Department sent out a letter to residents along Cushing Street near Pioneer Park telling them that the tennis courts will be turned into a parking lot this summer.

The plans to change the space into parking for the baseball fields are said to be because the courts have “fallen into disrepair. The old asphalt surface has many cracks and areas where the asphalt is failing.”

The project is part of a long range improvement plan of Capital Projects within the parks.

The new parking lot is believe to be able to alleviate parking issues along Cushing when Little League games are in progress, moving vehicles off the side of the road and in front of homes and driveways.

“We hope this new parking lot addresses those issues.”

The project will take place in August and will include removal of the tennis nets & posts; crack sealing the asphalt surface’ removal of partial areas of the fencing for vehicle access; paved entrances to the parking lot, off of Cushing Street; and the addition of an ADA accessible gate.

The Parks Department says that they plan to consider replacing the tennis courts in another location in Pioneer Park or in another location in South Aberdeen.

For questions regarding the project, contact the Parks Department at 360-537-3229