The circus is coming South Bend and Westport

The Willapa Harbor Lions Club will be bringing the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus to South Bend on May 28, and the Ocosta Elementary PTO will bring it to Westport on May 29.

The Circus will feature 2 shows on each day, at 5 & 7:30pm.

In South Bend the circus will be in the lot across from Chen’s Restaurant in South Bend.

In Westport, the event will be at the corner of Harms & Harbor Streets.

The circus states on their website that their tented, one-ring circus performs a 90 minute shows and no seat is further than 40 feet away from the ring.

“For 32 weeks of the year, Culpepper & Merriweather circus brings an action-packed 90 minute show to over 200 towns in 17 different states! We specialize in affordable, family friendly entertainment. Our show is truly enjoyable for children of all ages! Bring the toddlers, kids, teenagers AND Grandparents! “

Also, they say that they offer a free tour of the circus grounds to the public which includes watching our tent raising, meeting animals up close, and learning about their routines.

“We welcome large groups to attend tent raising including day cares, elderly care facilities and schools. Please contact us if you’re thinking of bringing a large group so we can help accommodate your group’s size or any special needs they may have.”

Speaking on the animals involved in the show, the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus states,

“We realize there is an ever-growing concern placed on the welfare of our animal co-workers & companions. Our bond with our animals is something we are very proud of and excited for you to see. We get frequent compliments on the condition our animals are in. We welcome any questions about their care and encourage you to take our free morning tour at 9:30 a.m for a chance to see them before ever purchasing a ticket. We are inspected regularly by state, federal, and local authorities. Our animals are also seen by vets every 30 days!”

Tickets for the evening shows are $7.00 for kids and seniors, $12.00 for everyone else at presale prices. The local organizations will receive a portion the proceeds from presale tickets sold.

Tickets are available locally for the South Bend shows before the events at the Willapa Harbor elementary schools, Thriftway Grocery in Raymond and Pioneer Grocery in South Bend, or at the circus on May 28.

In Westport, tickets area available at the Aberdeen Dennis Company Ace, Westport Chamber of Commerce, and Subway.

Online tickets are also available until 10:00 p.m the night before the circus arrives.

On circus day, tickets can only be purchased at the box office at full price.