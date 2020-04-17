The Aberdeen School District is preparing for significant reductions
In a release from the Aberdeen School District it states that Superintendent Dr. Alicia Henderson shared news with the district’s Budget Advisory Committee on Thursday, April 16, during an online meeting.
According to that release, state and county officials are advising the district to plan for reduced property tax collections and reduced funding from the state in 2020-2021.
The district says that it is also expecting a decline in enrollment.
They say that the projected budget reductions total almost $6.5 million to keep the district solvent.
Henderson adds that prior to the pandemic, Aberdeen was already preparing for reductions of $2 million next year due to declining enrollment and a lack of funding under the state’s current model, saying that it impacts property-poor districts like Aberdeen the hardest.
Employees make up more than 80 percent of the district’s budget.
A resolution is scheduled to be brought to the Board of Directors at the Tuesday, April 21 (remote online) public meeting seeking a directive to prepare for a “reduced educational program.”
Henderson said, “Aberdeen must prepare for the expected shortfall as it would not be prudent to build a budget based on the hope of future funding to offset the impact of the pandemic.”
“We need to budget for the worst and hope for the best” when it comes to revenue that might be forthcoming to offset the needed reductions, she told the Budget Advisory Committee.
The Budget Advisory Committee presentation is available online.
View the full presentation to the Budget Advisory Committee
Comments should be directed to Dr. Henderson at ahenderson@asd5.org.