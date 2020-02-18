Temporary cold weather shelter available tonight
The temporary cold weather shelter will be available for those who need it, according to a release.
“Through collaborative, community-wide effort a cold weather shelter for community residents unable to access other shelter options will be temporarily available as the weather is forecasted to approach freezing temperatures this week.”
The volunteer-staffed cold weather shelter will be available Tuesday 02/18/2020 at 7pm until 7am.
Opening the shelter is assessed and announced separately for each day.
Grays Harbor Public Health will update their website with the current status of shelter operations at http://www.healthygh.org/news.
The shelter access is not contingent on sobriety, and participation in services of any kind is voluntary. It serves adults 18 and over, of all genders, as space and volunteer capacity allows.
Shelter rules will be limited and focused on safety for guests and volunteers.
Partners who identify vulnerable residents who may be in need of shelter may escort or refer them to 504 S. F st, Aberdeen, WA between the hours of 7pm and 5am
Interested volunteers should contact Bill Mullikin at billm@coastalcap.org or call 360 660-2096
Donations of non-perishable foods, hygiene items, socks, coffee supplies, or bottled water may be dropped off at Coastal Community Action Program during business hours or brought to the shelter when in operation.