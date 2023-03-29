KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Temporary changes to popular campgrounds at Lake Quinault

March 29, 2023 10:02AM PDT
Share
Temporary changes to popular campgrounds at Lake Quinault
Logo from USFS

Forest visitors planning to camp on the Olympic National Forest this summer should be aware of some temporary changes to the popular Willaby and Falls Creek Campgrounds along Lake Quinault. 

Officials stated that annual safety inspections identified several trees that present hazards to visitors in both campgrounds.

Forest officials are reviewing options to remove or reduce the hazards presented by these trees. 

There is currently no time frame for when hazard mitigations will be completed. 

They say that to ensure the safety of the public, reservations are no longer being accepted at these sites and opening dates for Willaby and Falls Creek Campground have not been announced.

Those with existing reservations have been notified. 

When the campgrounds can open safely, existing reservations will be honored; any other available campsites will be “first come-first serve”.

“Camping along Lake Quinault is a special experience, and we’re entrusted to keep these places safe,” said, recreation manager, Kathryn McGillvray, “We’re working to address the areas of concern while respecting the resources of the area and ensuring pre-existing infrastructure isn’t damaged. We hope to have visitors camping along the lakeshore very soon.”  

Anticipated opening dates for other campgrounds across the forest are listed below. 

All campgrounds listed are “first come-first serve”.

Littleton Horsecamp Open year round
Dungeness Forks April 21, 2023
Satsop Center May 1, 2023
Collins May 5, 2023
Campbell Tree May 5, 2023
Gatton Creek May 5, 2023
Browns Creek May 12, 2023
Seal Rock May 12, 2023
Big Creek May 16, 2023
Klahowya May 19, 2023
Coho May 20, 2023
Lena Creek May 22, 2023
Hamma Hamma May 22, 2023
Lebar Horsecamp May 22, 2023

 

Also On KXRO

1

Plastic bag ban at Walmart begins April 18, both locally and across the state
2

Rufus Phelps III in custody; Rufus Phelps IV sought
3

Applications open for Grays Harbor County Eviction Rent Assistance Program
4

Residents urged to limit eating some fish due to higher than recommended levels of PCBs and mercury
5

Local funding under proposed budget nears $100 million for Grays Harbor and Pacific counties