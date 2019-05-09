Teen runaway found
By KXRO News
May 9, 2019 @ 7:05 AM

Montesano, WA – The search for a juvenile runaway ended on Wednesday after the teen was found.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office released a request for information Wednesday on 15-year-old Jacques Kowacki.

The teen had been last seen Wednesday morning around 8 am walking south on Highway 101 from the Humptulips Grocery.

They said that Jacques was youth at risk with a history of “assaultive behavior” and is currently in the care and custody of Rights of Passage Northwest Wilderness Therapy of Shelton, WA. He had been seen last wearing a black fleece NorthFace pullover with a “Right of Passage” logo.

Concerns were that Jacques may be attempting to get back to Florida, where his mother currently resides.

The search was called off just after 9 pm on Wednesday after the teen was located.

Chief Criminal Deputy Brad Johansson thanked the public for their assistance.

