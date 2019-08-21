Tax Title Property sale moving to online only
Montesano, WA – Residents will have an opportunity to purchase any of 40 Tax Title properties next month, but with a change.
The Grays Harbor County Tax Title Department officially announced that these property sales will be different on Friday, September 20th at 9am than they have been in the past.
Instead of bidders coming to Montesano to bid on the properties live, the 2019 Tax Title Auction will be done online..
The Board of County Commissioners and County Treasurer chose to switch from their traditional oral auction for bids to an online auction facilitated by bid4assets.com.
Only bids submitted over the Internet will be accepted.
Grays Harbor County will not be registering bidders, accepting deposits, or accepting bids and all questions regarding registration will be directed to bid4assets.com.
Notable properties on the upcoming auction include parcels 317090934001 and 317091621002, which abut the South Aberdeen levee and have been the source of contention for some residents as homeless residents have been reported moving to the adjoining area following the closure of the River City homeless encampment.
Also included is a stretch of land in Grayland with beach access worth 85,000 and a minimum bid of 21,250, as well as at least two properties featuring homes in disrepair.
Pre-registration is required to participate. Register on-line at www.bid4assets.com.
The auction will be held on Friday, September 20th, 2019 from 9am to approximately 12pm.
For questions on the process, contact bid4assets.com customer service at 1-877-427-7387.
|Item
|Parcel
|Description
|Minimum Bid
|
|
|
|
|1
|12202201900
|S ABER BROADWAY LOTS 19 & 20 BLK 22
|$450.00
|2
|14000600501
|EMERY & MACKS ELY 1/2 OF LOT 5 BLK 6 –806 E 1stSt, Aberdeen
|$10,473.75
|3
|14402101200
|FAIRVIEW LOTS 12 & 13 BLK 21 –613 Stewart Blvd, Aberdeen
|$1,875.00
|4
|21801301300
|N PACIFIC LOT 13 BLK 13 –327 West Blvd, Aberdeen
|$2,062.50
|5
|29104701700
|UNION PACIFIC LOTS 17-23 INC BLK 47
|$3,018.75
|6
|29104900100
|UNION PACIFIC LOTS 1-14 INC BLK 49
|$6,037.50
|7
|29105002900
|UNION PACIFIC LOTS 29-32 INC BLK 50
|$2,156.25
|8
|51806300702
|HOQ COR SELY 1/2 OF LOT 7 BLK 63 –1013 J St, Hoquiam
|$2,062.50
|9
|55001101400
|NORTH HOQ LOT 14 LS SLY 8′ FOR ALLEY BLK 11 –206 Eklund, Hoquiam
|$2,724.25
|10
|180531120020
|E 104′ OF W 134′ OF N 208′ OF NW NE LS RD
|$12,250.00
|11
|317090934001
|AB AC TAX 103
|$975.00
|12
|317091621002
|AB AC TAX 2
|$940.00
|13
|711500000800
|BENN CRANBERRY CO TO G GRAYLAND LOT 8 TGW ALL ACCR ADJ ON W
|$21,250.00
|14
|791519702000
|OCOSTA 1ST LOT 20 BLK 197
|$125.00
|15
|791519702100
|OCOSTA 1ST LOT 21 BLK 197
|$125.00
|16
|791519702400
|OCOSTA 1ST LOT 24 BLK 197
|$125.00
|17
|791522000600
|OCOSTA 1ST LOT 6 BLK 220
|$125.00
|18
|791522000700
|OCOSTA 1ST LOT 7 BLK 220
|$125.00
|19
|791522001000
|OCOSTA 1ST LOT 10 BLK 220
|$125.00
|20
|791522001400
|OCOSTA 1ST LOT 14 BLK 220
|$125.00
|21
|791522101200
|OCOSTA 1ST LOT 12 BLK 221
|$125.00
|22
|791522200700
|OCOSTA 1ST LOTS 7 & 8 BLK 222
|$250.00
|23
|791522201300
|OCOSTA 1ST LOTS 13 & 14 BLK 222
|$250.00
|24
|791522202100
|OCOSTA 1ST LOTS 21-24 INC BLK 222
|$412.50
|25
|808500900100
|ROOSEVELT BEACH LOT 1 BLK 9
|$125.00
|26
|808501001000
|ROOSEVELT BEACH LOTS 10 & 11 BLK 10
|$250.00
|27
|808501400100
|ROOSEVELT BEACH LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 14
|$250.00
|28
|808501800100
|ROOSEVELT BEACH LOTS 1-3 INC BLK 18
|$375.00
|29
|808502200000
|ROOSEVELT BEACH LOTS 1-10 INC BLK 22
|$1,250.00
|30
|830501200100
|ABER WAX EAST LOTS 1-12 INC BLK 12
|$810.00
|31
|830501300100
|ABER WAX EAST LOTS 1-12 INC BLK 13
|$810.00
|32
|830502800100
|ABER WAX EAST LOTS 1-12 INC BLK 28
|$810.00
|33
|830502900900
|ABER WAX EAST LOTS 9-11 INC BLK 29
|$250.00
|34
|830503100100
|ABER WAX EAST LOTS 1-12 INC BLK 31
|$810.00
|35
|830505000100
|ABER WAX EAST LOTS 1-12 INC BLK 50
|$810.00
|36
|830505100100
|ABER WAX EAST LOTS 1-12 INC BLK 51
|$810.00
|37
|830505200100
|ABER WAX EAST LOTS 1-12 INC BLK 52
|$810.00
|38
|830505300100
|ABER WAX EAST LOTS 1-12 INC BLK 53
|$810.00
|39
|830506800100
|ABER WAX EAST LOTS 1-12 INC BLK 68
|$810.00
|40
|830507000100
|ABER WAX EAST LOTS 1-9 INC BLK 70
|$615.00
The list of parcels is available on the County website. You can also click on the link provided below to download the list.
http://cms5.revize.com/…/NOTICE%20OF%20REAL%20ESTATE%20SALE…