Tall Ships to stop in Ilwaco before returning home

The Tall Ships are returning to Ilwaco.

In a release from the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport, they announced that the Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain will come back to Pacific County in May before sailing home.

The boats will be at the Port of Ilwaco May 7-15 and offering educational programs, vessel tours, and sailing trips for the general public and private trips during their visit.

Grays Harbor Historical Seaport says that both boats are celebrating their 30th birthdays as they travel up and down the West Coast.

The steel-hulled Hawaiian Chieftain was built in 1988 in Lahaina, HI for Laurence “Baron” Dorcy Jr. Its design reflects the packet trader ships that sailed coastal New England in the mid 1800’s. Hawaiian Chieftain was acquired by Historical Seaport from private ownership in 2005. Hawaiian Chieftain is also the host of Historical Seaport’s professional maritime training program The Seafarer Collective.

The wooden-hulled Lady Washington was built in 1989 in Historical Seaport’s home port of Aberdeen, WA to commemorate the centennial of Washington’s statehood. She is a replica of the 18th century vessel of the same name which was the first American ship to make landfall on the West Coast. Movie fans will recognize Lady Washington from her roles in Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Trek: Generations, ABC’s Once Upon a Time, and many other features.

Wednesday through Friday, schools can reserve a trip aboard the tall ship for Historical Seaport’s original maritime heritage field trip Voyage of Explorers. On weekends the tall ships are open to the general public for ticketed Adventure Sails, Evening Sails, Battle Sails, and occasional special events. Vessel Tours, which take place aboard the tall ships as they are docked in port, take place Friday through Sunday by a $5 suggested donation. Hawaiian Chieftain can also be Chartered for private events including weddings, parties, and films.

Following their Ilwaco visit, the boats return to Grays Harbor May 16 to 28

May 7 (Tuesday)

Boats Arrive

May 10 (Friday)

Vessel Tours: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM ($5 donation)

May 11 (Saturday)

Vessel Tours: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM ($5 donation)

Adventure Sail: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM ($49-$55) Lady Washington

Battle Sail: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM (59-$79)

May 12 (Sunday)

**Mother’s Day Special**! Moms sail for just $30

Vessel Tours: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM ($5 donation)

Battle Sail: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM ($59-$79)

May 13-14 (Monday-Tuesday)

CLOSED

May 15 (Wednesday)

Boats depart to Aberdeen

Tickets available for purchase here:

https://www.historicalseaport.org/public-tours-sails/sailing-schedule/ilwaco-washington/

For tickets and more information about Grays Harbor Historical Seaport and its tall ships –including crewing and Membership opportunities– guests should visit their website at historicalseaport.org or call (800) 200-5239.