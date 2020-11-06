      Weather Alert

Taholah saw lopsided turnout on Election night

Nov 6, 2020 @ 6:31am
Taholah Ballot Box - Photo from Grays Harbor County Auditor's Office

Following Election Night results, the majority of the county was fairly closely divided on all issues, Taholah residents however saw overwhelmingly Democratic trends.

In data compiled from precinct turnout based on Election Night, Taholah voters gave former Vice President Joe Biden a 94.55% majority in the presidential vote. This is a stark contrast to the 48.55% throughout the county on Tuesday.

In 2016 this trend was also followed for presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, who saw 93.03% support.

This pattern continued in 2020 for the remainder of partisan races.

For Governor, 93.34% of voters in Taholah preferred Jay Inslee, and 94.27% for Representative Derek Kilmer.

In the 24th Legislative District races, Democrat Senator Kevin Van De Wege, as well as Democrat Representatives Mike Chapman and Steve Tharinger also received over 90% of the vote.

Local races saw the same overall pattern emerge, Commissioner candidates Democrat Jamie Nichols and nonpartisan Randy Ross, whose challengers both identified as Republican, received over 90% of the vote.

Raquel Montoya-Lewis, the first Native American on the Washington Supreme Court, also saw an overwhelming majority within the tribal community although less than non-tribal or partisan candidates. Montoya-Lewis saw 87.35% of the vote.

As for other measures on the ballot, the turnout was more split. 58.27% of Taholah votes approved continuing a statewide comprehensive sex education mandate.

Taholah saw the addition of a ballot box in the area for the first time this year.

Grays Harbor County elections officials will update the local figures today, although it is unlikely that the Taholah votes will moderate with the ballot additions.

Results as of Election Night (Taholah 002 Only)

Referendum Measure No. 90 Approved 197 76.36%
Referendum Measure No. 90 Rejected 61 23.64%
Total 258
Advisory Vote No. 32 Repealed 128 50.39%
Advisory Vote No. 32 Maintained 126 49.61%
Total 254
Advisory Vote No. 33 Repealed 114 44.71%
Advisory Vote No. 33 Maintained 141 55.29%
Total 255
Advisory Vote No. 34 Repealed 108 42.86%
Advisory Vote No. 34 Maintained 144 57.14%
Total 252
Advisory Vote No. 35 Repealed 92 36.36%
Advisory Vote No. 35 Maintained 161 63.64%
Total 253
Engrossed Senate Joint Resolution No. 8212 Approved 148 58.27%
Engrossed Senate Joint Resolution No. 8212 Rejected 106 41.73%
Total 254
President/Vice President Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris 243 94.55%
President/Vice President Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence 14 5.45%
Total 257
2016 President/Vice President Hillary Clinton / Tim Kaine 227 93.03%
2016 President/Vice President Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence 17 6.97%
244
Congressional District 6 – U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer 247 94.27%
Congressional District 6 – U.S. Representative Elizabeth Kreiselmaier 15 5.73%
Total 262
Governor Jay Inslee 241 92.34%
Governor Loren Culp 20 7.66%
Total 261
Lt. Governor Denny Heck 215 86.00%
Lt. Governor Marko Liias 35 14.00%
Total 250
Secretary of State Kim Wyman 37 14.18%
Secretary of State Gael Tarleton 224 85.82%
Total 261
State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti 242 93.44%
State Treasurer Duane A. Davidson 17 6.56%
Total 259
State Auditor Pat (Patrice) McCarthy 242 93.08%
State Auditor Chris Leyba 18 6.92%
Total 260
Attorney General Bob Ferguson 244 93.85%
Attorney General Matt Larkin 16 6.15%
Total 260
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz 243 93.46%
Commissioner of Public Lands Sue Kuehl Pederson 17 6.54%
Total 260
Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal 156 61.42%
Superintendent of Public Instruction Maia Espinoza 98 38.58%
Total 254
Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler 244 93.85%
Insurance Commissioner Chirayu Avinash Patel 16 6.15%
Total 260
Legislative District 24 – State Senator Kevin Van De Wege 238 91.54%
Legislative District 24 – State Senator Connie Beauvais 22 8.46%
Total 260
Legislative District 24 – State Representative Pos. 1 Mike Chapman 240 92.31%
Legislative District 24 – State Representative Pos. 1 Sue Forde 20 7.69%
Total 260
Legislative District 24 – State Representative Pos. 2 Steve Tharinger 243 93.82%
Legislative District 24 – State Representative Pos. 2 Brian Pruiett 16 6.18%
Total 259
Commissioner #1 JILL WARNE 15 6.33%
Commissioner #1 Jamie Nichols 237 94.05%
Total 252
Commissioner #2 Kevin R Pine 21 8.79%
Commissioner #2 Randy Ross 218 91.21%
Total 239
Supreme Court – Justice Position #03 Dave Larson 32 12.65%
Supreme Court – Justice Position #03 Raquel Montoya-Lewis 221 87.35%
Total 253
