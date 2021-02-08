Taholah man dies following fatality collision on Moclips Highway
The Washington State Patrol issued a release following an accident Sunday night that ended in a local man losing his life.
According to the report, a 74-year-old Taholah man was driving east on the Moclips Highway just before 8pm when he crossed the center line in his Chevrolet Metro.
In the westbound lane, a 40-year-old Moclips man was driving a Toyota Sequoia when it collided head on with the other vehicle.
The Taholah man died at the scene.
Neither man was wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred.
The man’s next of kin were notified by the driver of the second vehicle, according to the report.