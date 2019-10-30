Suspect injured in officer-involved-shooting released from hospital & booked into jail
The man injured in the October 24 officer-involved-shooting in Aberdeen has been released from the hospital and taken into custody.
According to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, the Redmond, OR man was treated for his injuries and released.
Undersheriff Brad Johansson tells KXRO that the suspect was arrested on assault 2nd degree and hit and run of an attended vehicle.
On Tuesday evening, a man matching those charges was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail.
Johansson says that the man has a “non-extraditable felony warrant” out of Oregon for parole violations on the charges of assault 3rd degree and robbery 3rd degree.
According to the Bend Bulletin, a man matching the same name as the man booked this week locally was sentenced to 30 months in prison for a Bend bank robbery in 2014.
According to multiple online resources, non-extraditable means that while the warrant exists, the level of crimes do not require transportation back to the area prior to local charges being filed.
The suspect is expected to make a preliminary appearance in court today.
The Officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation into the incident continues.