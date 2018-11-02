Susewind adds WDFW webinar in addition to Montesano event
By KXRO News
Nov 2, 2018 @ 6:59 AM

In addition to an opportunity to meet the new Director of the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife at a forum in Montesano this month, residents can learn about plans at the department during a webinar on November 28.

Director Kelly Susewind, formerly of Aberdeen, is now leading the state agency and is travelling around the state to discuss the agency’s long-term plans to conserve fish and wildlife and promote outdoor recreation.

One stop on this tour will be on November 13 at Montesano City Hall.

If local residents are unable to attend, they can travel to other cities to hear the presentations or attend the online event by visiting wdfw.wa.gov starting at 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 28.  The webinar will begin at 6:30 p.m.

“The department’s work is fundamental to people’s quality of life and livelihoods in Washington,” said Kelly Susewind, who assumed the position of WDFW director Aug. 1. “The webinar will allow me to introduce you to my values and approach and also hear what’s important to you.”

The digital open house is designed to meet public interest in a convenient virtual forum that will supplement live and in-person open houses throughout Washington.

The in-person forums, all scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m., will take place at the following dates and locations:

Susewind, who grew up in Aberdeen, describes himself as a lifelong fishing, hunting and outdoors enthusiast. The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, a nine-member panel appointed by the governor to set policy for WDFW, voted unanimously to select him as WDFW’s director in June.

“I am committed to the mission of this agency, and that means hearing from people who care about Washington’s fish and wildlife,” said Susewind. “I want to share what I have learned, but the main goal for inviting people to these events is to hear what they have to say.”

The webinar will be recorded and available at the department’s website starting Nov. 29 for those who miss the digital open house and in-person open houses.

