Survey on electric and autonomous vehicles in Grays Harbor/Pacific County

The public has a say in what the future of electric vehicles and new technology might look like in Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties.

Recently, the Grays Harbor Council of Governments announced that they are participating in an Electric Vehicle Readiness and Autonomous Vehicle Plan to find priorities and opportunities within our region.

They are inviting the public to participate in the survey. They say that it less than five minutes to complete.

“The Electric Vehicle Readiness and Autonomous Vehicle Plan is being developed to better understand current and anticipated electric vehicle use and opinions on autonomous vehicles. “

Residents of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Cowlitz, Lewis, and Wahkiakum Counties or Rainier, Oregon are encouraged to participate.

The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments (CWCOG) is serving as the lead agency on the survey, working with Grays Harbor, Pacific, and other areas on the plan.

The survey is available online through the CWCOG and GHCOG Home Pages www.cwcog.org or www.ghcog.org , or directly by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EV_Survey .

The survey will be available until June 30, 2019.

The survey is available in alternative formats upon request.

Please direct requests and questions to Robert Stevens at CWCOG at 207 4 th Avenue North, Admin Annex, Kelso, WA 98626; via email to rstevens@cwcog.org ; or by FAX at (360) 214-3425.

If you need special accommodations to participate in this process, please call us at 360-577-3041 by 5:00 p.m., June 15, 2019. Ask for the ADA Coordinator. For TDD users, please use the state’s toll-free relay service, (800) 833-6388, and ask the operator to dial 360-956-7575.