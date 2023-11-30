Survey asks what is needed for Raymond revitalization

A survey is open now for the Raymond area for residents to give their thoughts on future needs.

The Pacific County Economic Development Council launched the survey for the Raymond community to gather input on downtown revitalization.

According to the survey, “the future of Raymond depends on the presence of a strong local economy that serves the needs of both residents and commercial interests”.

Input is requested on what developments the community would like to see for the city and how important arts or utilities and infrastructure are.

The survey also asks both what you love about Raymond, and what one thing you would like to see change.

The survey’s focus is to improve downtown Raymond and the input from the local residents will be incorporated into future strategic planning.

While the survey is intended for Raymond specifically, there are options to fill it out if you live, work, visit, or care about Raymond for other reasons.

Take the survey:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WYHPZ9P