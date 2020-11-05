Surplus Port of Grays Harbor items up for bids
If you are looking for a used truck, bicycle, or various office equipment, you are able to bid on surplus materials from the Port of Grays Harbor now.
The local Port tells KXRO that they are currently having an online auction for surplus items.
Some of the items listed include a 2003 Chevrolet S10 Pickup Ext. Cab 2WD, a 7 speed bicycle, various appliances, as well as multiple file cabinets and desks.
Most items offered for sale are used and may contain defects not immediately detectable.
On November 9 & 10, interested bidders can inspect the items by appointment.
The auction on the local items will close on November 16.
Bidders must register with GovDeals.com.
All items must be removed within 10 business days and bidders are responsible for loading and removal and any and all property.
Photos and descriptions of the items are available on www.govdeals.com/pgh as well as from the Port’s website as well, portofgraysharbor.com.