Surfer rescued near Willapa Bay

A Coast Guard aircrew rescued a 40-year-old man who got caught in strong currents while surfing near Willapa Bay.

On Saturday afternoon a crew from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River on a Jayhawk helicopter, safely recovered and transported the surfer to shore, where Emergency Medical Service personnel were waiting.

The Coast Guard received a call from Pacific County 911 requesting rescue assistance at about 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

They say that three surfers had been in the water when one was swept away by strong currents and went missing for about 30 minutes.

Two of the surfers made it back to shore but they could not find their friend.

The aircrew was launched and a Station Grays Harbor boat crew was sent as well.

The helicopter crew was able to find the man in the water with help from locals on shore, who managed to keep the surfer in view until the rescue team arrived.

The helicopter crew recovered the surfer at 3:15 p.m., landed on the beach, and transported him to medical personnel for further assistance.