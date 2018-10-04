Summit Pacific Wellness Fair & Peak Health 5k is October 13th

Residents can receive some medical checks and learn more about their health when Summit Pacific Medical Center hosts their Peak Health Wellness Fair on Saturday, October 13 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds.

The event is free for the public and will feature a number of booths, speakers, health screenings, a blood drive, giveaways for attendees, and more.

Summit lists some of the highlights of the event including “a children’s bike rodeo, free bike helmets, fire engine and helicopter tours, free vision exams and blood pressure checks, glucose testing, acupuncture, massage, free hearing aid cleaning and a blood drive”.

An addition to the events compared to their previous years, a stage area has been added that will feature live speakers and presentations from Summit Pacific Medical Center, Coastal Transport Service, Connections a Center for Health Families, Beyond Survival, Reed Acupuncture & Eastern Medicine and TwinStar Credit Union.

Prior to the Peak Health Wellness Fair is the free Peak Health 5k with check-in beginning at 8:30am on the Summit Pacific campus.

The first 100 registered attendees will receive a free race t-shirt.

Runners and walkers of all levels are welcome.

Free registration is available online at summitpacificmedicalcenter.org or by calling Natalie Jensen, event coordinator, at 360-346-2345.