Summit Pacific Medical Center to host community forums Nov. 11-13
The Summit Pacific Medical Center CEO will be hosting a series of community forums.
In a release from the local hospital, it states that the three upcoming community forums will feature CEO Josh Martin providing updates in a number of areas.
Summit Pacific says that topics include featured services, new providers, information on the most recent Community Health Needs Assessment and other updates.
The forums will be held November 11-13 at varying times,
- Monday, November 11 at 4:30 p.m. in Summit Pacific’s Wellness Center, Ortquist Conference Center
- Tuesday, November 12 at noon at the McCleary Community Center
- Wednesday, November 13 at 6 p.m. in Summit Pacific’s Wellness Center, Ortquist Conference Center
The forums will also feature times for members of the community to ask questions to the CEO.
No RSVP is needed to attend.
For more information or questions, contact Jori Stott, Executive Assistant at 360-346-2280 or by emailing joris@sp-mc.org .