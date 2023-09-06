Summit Pacific Medical Center recognized by Washington State Hospital Association

Summit Pacific Medical Center shared that they were recently recognized as one of 13 rural hospitals in Washington identified for its high quality of care.

The Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) honored hospitals in Washington that participated in its Critical Access Hospital Achievement of Quality Excellence program at its Rural Hospital Leadership Conference in Chelan this summer.

Each participating hospital worked on assigned quality improvement projects before submitting data on up to 14 quality improvement measures including, antibiotic stewardship, reducing diagnostic errors, preventing patient falls, and working to address social determinants of health.

Summit Pacific says that they and other hospitals regularly submit data and participate in quality improvement initiatives; however, this is the association’s first year offering a special recognition program to critical access hospitals to honor their work and participation in tracking their performance.

WSHA’s Critical Access Hospital Achievement of Quality Excellence Program offers a new way to recognize our smallest and most rural hospitals for their work ensuring outstanding care to their communities,” said Darcy Jaffe, WSHA Senior Vice President of Safety and Quality. “There are so many elements that constitute quality care, requiring lots of meaningful collaboration and communication at the bedside as well as larger review of trends to identify areas for improvement. These hospitals have shown that they are up for the task.

Critical access hospitals are those that have 25 or fewer beds, are located more than 35 miles from another hospital, maintain an average length of stay of 96 hours or less for acute care patients and provide 24/7 emergency services.