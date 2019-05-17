Summit Pacific Medical Center receives USDA award

Elma, WA – Summit Pacific Medical Center has received an award for rural development.

According to Summit Pacific Medical Center, their facility was recently awarded the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Award of Excellence.

Summit Pacific says that they were awarded for providing rural Washington with “access to greater healthcare and for their vision and work in driving rural development”.

Also recognized were Graham Construction and Blue Room Architecture & Design, partners in the construction of the new Wellness Center in Elma.

The USDA provided funding for the new facility.

Josh Martin, CEO of Summit Pacific said at the time of the ribbon cutting for the event,“I believe this Wellness Center will transform the future of healthcare in our county and will be an important resource for many years to come”.

The 60,000 square-foot facility features three floors dedicated to preventive medicine including a third-floor primary care suite, outpatient therapy services, lab and diagnostic imaging services, an expanded café, pharmacy, several community conference and education rooms, a rock climbing wall, outdoor plaza, community fitness trail with outdoor exercise equipment and playground.

The Wellness Center is located on the same lot as Summit Pacific Medical Center, at 610 East Main Street in Elma.