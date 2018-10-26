Summit Pacific Medical Center receives 2018 Community Health Leadership Silver Award

Summit Pacific Medical Center has received a 2018 Community Health Leadership Silver Award for their Care Coordination with an Integrated Model initiative.

The Washington State Hospital Association honored seven hospitals with awards recognizing their efforts to demonstrate community health leadership during the association’s Annual Member Meeting Oct. 11.

The hospital says the Community Health Leadership Award is among the association’s highest honors awarded to healthcare organizations in Washington state.

“This year’s award winners showcase a diverse array of programs that serve their communities in unique ways, helping vulnerable populations, increasing access to care and working to improve overall well-being,” said Nancy Gorshe, chair of WSHA’s Hospital Governing Boards Committee. “We are very proud of these programs, which have improved the health of Washingtonians in communities across the state.”

Summit Pacific says the award focused on the care coordination program that has flourished during the last five years, serving patients as part of their care transformation efforts.

The care coordination program consists of health coaching, chronic disease management, transitional care management and advance care planning.

“We are honored to be recognized for our work in care coordination and look forward to continuing and growing this model of care,” said Dr. Tammy Moore, Chief Clinical Officer.

Moore added “Sometimes, all patients need is to know that they have support and how to access it. We have been able to dramatically reduce hospital re-admissions and ED utilization by giving patients the tools to stay on top of their healthcare. Utilizing our care coordinators in an integrated model, means that more patients will be able to access these services and add these highly trained individuals to their care team.”

The 2018 Community Health Leadership Gold Award winner is CHI Franciscan Health for its violence prevention initiative.

Other Silver Award winners include Jefferson Healthcare for their work in population health and UW Medicine for their tele-antimicrobial stewardship program.

Please visit the Washington State Hospital Association website for more information and for a list of other awardees.