Summit Pacific Medical Center announces changes; adds curbside check-in and expanded COVID-19 testing

Summit Pacific Medical Center has made changes to accommodate the public due to the pandemic.
In an update from the local hospital group, they say that they are now offering curbside check-in, expanded drive-up COVID-19 testing, a plan for vaccine administration, and other updates.
In order to reduce the number of patients in waiting rooms, and increase physical distancing, Summit Pacific is now offering curbside check-in for patients.
Anyone seeking care for clinic appointments, lab, physical therapy, diagnostic imaging, or urgent care can call 360-495-5790 upon arriving at Summit Pacific to check in with a registration specialist and then wait for their visit in their vehicle.
Emergency department patients can walk into the emergency department, check in, receive an evaluation and then if able, may return to their vehicle to wait.
Once caregivers are ready for the patient, the patient will receive a text message or phone call to enter the building, receive a health screening and proceed to their visit.
COVID testing has been available through the facility for some time to primary care patients and healthcare workers, but testing is also available to the community.
Drive Up Testing is available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Testing is located at Elma Family Medicine, 575 E Main St. Bldg. #2, Elma, WA 98541.
Similar to the check-in, patients are asked to call when they arrive to the testing site. Patients will call 360-495-5742 to check in, find a designated space to park in and wait for a text or call notifying them that it is time to pull under the tent for testing.
Test results are available within 3-5 days, depending on test volumes.
Summit Pacific has also announced that they have been approved as one of the immunization sites for the newly approved vaccine against the virus, and say they anticipate receiving the first round of vaccine somewhere in the next 3-6 weeks.
“The vaccine will be made available in phases. In Phase 1, the vaccine will be available to high-risk individuals which include healthcare workers, first responders and certain patients based on risk factors. As more vaccine becomes available recipient groups will be expanded. In preparation for receiving the vaccine Summit Pacific is developing a vaccine administration plan. We are in the process of determining which employees would like to receive the vaccine, which non-employed individuals in our area would qualify for Phase 1 administration, and who of the eligible candidates wants to receive it.”
Until the COVID-19 vaccines are widely available to the public, the hospital group urges the public to “continue wear masks, avoid travel and gatherings, maintain physical distancing and wash their hands to protect themselves, their families and their frontline caregivers.”
Additional details from Summit Pacific;
Virtual Urgent Care & Primary Care Visits
In April, Summit Pacific expanded their ability to provide virtual healthcare visits for patients who want to get care from the comfort and safety of their own homes. As a reminder, this service is still available and is now easier than ever. Simply connect to your appointment via your smartphone, tablet or computer with camera. No need to download additional apps or software. Patients will receive a link in their email to join the visit. Request a virtual visit when you schedule your next appointment by calling 360-346-2222. Patients should consider virtual visits for routine visits, follow-up appointments or for minor illnesses. Virtual visits are not for severe or life-threatening emergencies; if you are experiencing an emergency you should call 911 or go to the nearest Emergency Department.
Current Visitation Policy
Visitation is currently, and has been, limited at all Summit Pacific facilities. The inpatient unit is not allowing visitors for safety and infection control measures, except for end-of-life care. For outpatient care, only essential caregivers may attend visits. Summit Pacific continues to monitor the risk of COVID-19 and will continue to adjust visitor restrictions as necessary and required by State and County restrictions.
Summit Pacific is asking that patients who believe they may have COVID-19 call 360-346-2222 before coming in to reduce the risk of person-to-person exposure.