Summit Pacific launches updated website

Summit Pacific Medical Center launched a newly redesigned website on Wednesday, March 1 in an effort to improve patient experience and better inform the community.

Officials say that Summit Pacific’s website offers a refreshed design, convenient patient portal access, a new provider directory, and improved navigation.

A release from the hospital states that with the growth and expansion of the hospital district, a website was designed that could serve patients now and well into the future.

“We really kept our users in mind during the project,” said Nichole Pas, Marketing Communications Manager. “The site’s navigation is entirely constructed off Google Analytics data from the past two years. We looked at the pages our patients were using the most and put those options front and center.”

The new website will present the most sought after functions and content from the previous website on the homepage to draw users to the most relevant news and content from Summit Pacific.

There was no change in the website address at https://summitpacificmedicalcenter.org

For questions, or with help finding an item on the new website, please call 360-346-2210 and the Patient Experience Team will assist you.