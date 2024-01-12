Summer EBT program launching in Washington in 2024

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that 35 states, all five U.S. territories, and four Tribes plan to be the first to launch the new, permanent summer grocery benefits program for children – known as Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer – in summer 2024.

They include:

American Samoa

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Cherokee Nation

Chickasaw Nation

Colorado

Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands

Connecticut

Delaware

Guam

Hawaii

Illinois Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oregon

Osage Nation

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Utah

U.S. Virgin Islands

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

While Washington is scheduled to participate, no specific tribal nation or other allocations were noted.

USDA estimates that, in total, the states, U.S. territories, and Tribes that have committed to launching the Summer EBT program in summer 2024 will serve close to 21 million children, providing a total of nearly $2.5 billion in grocery benefits.

According to officials, that coverage accounts for around 70% of the total population of children eligible for Summer EBT.

USDA expects additional states and Tribes will provide Summer EBT in 2025.

Through this new program, states will provide families with $120 per eligible child for the summer to buy food at grocery stores, farmers markets or other authorized retailers – similar to how SNAP benefits are used. Participating Tribes will provide a benefit of the same amount that can be used to buy food at WIC-authorized retailers.

“Summer grocery benefits are becoming a reality for many communities across the nation and for tens of millions of children who will receive the nutrition they need to grow, learn, and thrive,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “We applaud all the leaders and partners who are stepping up to make the program’s inaugural year a success. Together we’re making progress in closing the summer hunger gap and ensuring children are nourished and healthy year-round.”

Evaluations of a multi-year demonstration project showed that providing Summer EBT reduced child hunger and improved diet quality. S

This is the inaugural year of the program, meaning states and Tribes that do not launch the program this summer will have future opportunities to opt-in.

USDA’s goal is for Summer EBT to be available nationwide as soon as possible. The Department is providing extensive assistance, trainings, tools and more to the states, U.S. territories and Tribes targeting a 2024 roll-out as well as to those planning for 2025 and beyond. Working with future implementers is a top priority.

Later this month, USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small will join state, U.S. territory and Tribal leaders, and partners from across the country in Baltimore to celebrate the positive difference this program will make for millions of children.

“No kid should have to spend their summer hungry, or without nutritious food,” said Agriculture Deputy Secretary Torres Small. “Summer EBT is a giant step forward in meeting the needs of our nation’s children and families throughout the year, and especially in the summer months.”

Summer EBT is one of three key mechanisms that USDA is now using to tackle child hunger during the summer months. Families are encouraged to participate in all summer nutrition programs available to them. Summer meal sites provide free meals to families across the country, and many rural communities now offer to-go or home-delivered summer meals to increase access to this vital nutrition support.

